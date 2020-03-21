Singapore reports two COVID-19 related deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday confirmed the first two deaths in Singapore due to the novel coronavirus.

In a doorstop with reporters, Minister of Health Gan Kim Yong said: “We are deeply saddened by their passing. Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time. We will render all necessary assistance to their families.”

The first patient was a 75-year-old female Singaporean with a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension. She was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on February 23 for pneumonia and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on the same day, the ministry said.

The woman had been cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU) since admission to NCID. She developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection March 21 at 7:52 a.m.

She was linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

The second patient was a 64-year-old male Indonesian with a history of heart disease. He was admitted in critical condition to the ICU at NCID on March 13, after arriving in Singapore from Indonesia on the same day, the ministry said. He was then confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 14.

He had been cared for in the ICU since March 13. He developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection March 21 at 10:15 a.m. He had been in the ICU for nine days.

Prior to his arrival in Singapore on March 13, he had been hospitalised in Indonesia for pneumonia.