Single mom of three seeks help after fire

ANGILEATA Taylor, a 23-year-old mother of three, does not have the resources and a family to turn to, so she is hoping a Good Samaritan can help her rebuild her two-bedroom house in Red Hills, St Andrew, which was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day.

Taylor and her children, all under five years, have been staying with a neighbour since the tragedy, but the single mother does not know how the arrangement will last.

“Sooner or later my neighbours will want their space, so now I'm focusing on rebuilding a house because I am thinking about my children. I don't want to have them on the road, especially because they are so young,” she said.

Taylor has a four-year-old son and two daughters who are two years and one year old, respectively.

“My son don't stop cry and ask when we gonna go back home. It makes mi stress out because I'm not even in a position to help my children,” said Taylor, a single mother.

Being homeless is definitely not how Taylor imagined she would have started 2022.

“Mi start tremble when mi see the fire because I couldn't believe; I lost everything after I worked so hard. For the new year I was planning to build myself even further and try to build a better future for my kids but this is a great setback,” Taylor said.

“I work in a wholesale for many years so I could build that place and buy my furniture to put in there, nd now everything gone,” she lamented.

Taylor was returning home from a family friend's house when she realised her place was engulfed in flames.

“When I went up to my house I saw smoke coming out through the back and when mi run and open the door the fire was already too big so I couldn't really do anything,” Taylor told the Jamaica Observer. “When I saw the fire mi scream out but mi just say, 'Thank you Jesus [that] my kids were not in the house because it would have been worse.”

She knows it will be an uphill task to rebuild.

“I'm trying to take it easy because otherwise from the fire, I have it rough. I'm a single mother and I have to take care of my kids. I'm currently not working because every time I get a work, I have to stop because I don't have anyone to take care of the kids, so I don't have it,” said Taylor.

“I got a few donations so far, but it is not enough to start buying any material to rebuild. Some people also say they will give me stuff for the kids, but I still haven't gotten anything yet and they need clothes,” she added.