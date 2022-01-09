Single mother of four needs a toilet… and more

MONEAGUE, St Ann — Driven by court action, a 27-year-old mother and her four daughters are yearning for improved living conditions which would see them no longer occupying a dilapidated house and throwing their faeces in bushes in their deep-rural community.

According to Ishamara Dreckette, the leaky house in which she lives with her children, who are 12, seven, one and three years old, belongs to her mother who now lives elsewhere.

She has been at the location for some 12 years, she said.

“Mi did have a toilet but the foundation sink down in the ground,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

As a result, the family has resorted to 'parachuting'. This is a well known method, in communities that do not have access to toilets, of depositing faeces in bags which are then thrown onto other people's premises.

Dreckette told the Sunday Observer that she thought no outsider was aware of how her family was disposing of its waste, and so she was “shocked and afraid” when representatives of the St Ann Public Health Department paid her an initial visit in late 2019.

The visit was based on a resident's complaint.

Despite being warned by the health inspector, the family didn't cease 'parachuting', which constitutes a breach of the Public Health Act and the Public Health Nuisance Regulation.

The inspector served a statutory notice on Dreckette, giving her a 28-day ultimatum to construct a toilet and to prevent the nuisance from reoccurring.

The deadline was missed, and so Dreckette was summoned to court on November 2 last year. During the court proceedings she reportedly cried and explained that she is a single mother who simply didn't have the resources to build a toilet.

The judge, out of sympathy, let the mother off with a warning after she promised to try and get the toilet constructed in 14 days.

Since then, one of the three men who fathered Dreckette's children assisted her in digging a pit, she told the Sunday Observer.

He also connected an old, filthy toilet bowl to the opening in the ground.

The pour-flush bowl, which Dreckette said she got from someone, has been placed at the back of the family's house. It is out in the open and offers no privacy for users.

According to the mother, she does not have the necessary resources to build a structure around the toilet bowl or to even build a bathroom where her girls can bathe in private.

The girls' fathers provide for them occasionally, but none of them live at the home, Dreckette disclosed.

Her plight has been tugging at the heartstrings of even the public health inspector, Shavine Rose, who prosecuted her.

“I was so saddened by the situation because I saw that she [Dreckette] really could not afford the toilet facility, but I had to do my job. And since no attempts were made to correct the nuisance [after warnings were given], I had to prosecute her,” Rose explained.

Seeing that the mother is still struggling to build a proper toilet, Rose, going beyond the call of duty, launched a GoFundMe account and appealed for people to donate and help the family.

“I don't have any toilet; I can't afford to build one at the moment,” Dreckette said. “I have four girls and I really need a toilet.”

The rude awakening she has received, it seems, has converted her into a campaigner against improper waste disposal.

“I wouldn't advise anyone to 'parachute'; I would advise them to try and always have a facility to dispose of their waste,” she said, adding that she is sorry for her past unhealthy practice.

“I more than regret doing it,” she declared.

Anyone wishing to help may donate through the GoFundMe account ( https://gofund.me/fb03a829) created by Rose.