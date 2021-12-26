Sister Susan going extra mile for Jamaica's youth

What do you call a female Santa Claus? Certainly, it is not Mrs Claus. It would be something more along the lines of Sister Susan Frazer.

It was David Bednar, American educator, who said: “People of integrity and honesty not only practise what they preach, they are what they preach.”

That is the embodiment of 72-year-old Sister Frazer, area administrator for St John Bosco Vocational Training Centre, a facility that offers “troubled” children a chance of redemption and self-actualisation.

The centre, based in Hatfield, Manchester, was established 60 years ago by the Sisters of Mercy, and previously operated as a residential home for boys placed by the Family Court and childcare services.

Frazer too, some decades ago, was deemed troubled. In fact, the Michigan, US native herself said she was “bad” during her younger years. And so, at age 12, she was sent all the way in Jamaica to be straightened out.

“I came here for the two years when they sent me abroad because I was a troublemaker. I was a bad child. I'm talking the truth,” she said, laughing.

“If somebody in authority said up, I went down. If they said right, I went left. I was always testing the limits,” she told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

Today, St John Bosco is her home, as she has been working there for 46 years and helping to better the lives of disadvantaged youth. Sister Frazer is also the director of Alpha Boys' Home in Kingston.

Sister Susan's eyes light up when she speaks of abused young men who have gone through the institution and went on to be managers at companies because of skills they attained, and those who have returned to the St John Bosco to help steer those youngsters who are in similar situations they were in.

The programme offers certification in various trades including butchering, catering, animal husbandry, agriculture and greenhouse farming and barbering. Cosmetology has been introduced recently, and is offered to both males and female students. Youngsters are also assisted in completing Levels 1-3 for City and Guilds certification, and in some cases, Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) certificates.

“Their are kids that don't even have parents. They don't have the ability. Languishing is not an option. My 46 years of life's work here has been for those kids who need a hand up,” Sister Susan said passionately.

She said it's hard to maintain: “Because for 16 years, the Government has been paying the same amount of money to take care of the place. It's about a quarter of what the actual cost is, and I don't know if we can sustain any longer.”

Nonetheless, she continues. And had she stayed in her homeland after she left Jamaica, perhaps many youngsters would've been worse off.

“I went home for four years and worked in a hospital. But I knew this was where I needed to be. And then in 1977, I knew this was where I had to be. So, I turned right around and came back here, and I have been here for 46 years,” Frazer told the Jamaica Observer.

She recalled being inspired by a sister at the institution when she was just a young girl in a new country, exposed to a different culture.

She added that she wanted to emulate that sister.

“I entered the community because of her. It's like anybody who sees somebody that they really want to be like. You don't stay because of those people, but they are the draw that brings you in. It's only God that continues to keep me here and the work that I do is not mine. People ask why I am doing this thing at 72 years old, and I say it's not about me,” she said.

“Every religious community has something that's special. The mercy sisters, for me, did things more with the poor. They were educators, though I didn't wish to be a teacher, but if they wanted to teach, they wanted to teach the poorer schools. That was it.”

She stressed that the work being done is not for her, but the plethora of children who have been positively impacted over the years.

“I am not going to be here when thousands of kids come through. I will probably be dead and in my grave. But it is for the youth of, especially rural Jamaica, which is where I come from. I'm a small-town girl. I didn't come from anything big. And rural Jamaica is more a part of me than the city would be. I think that the kids in the rural part of the country don't get the chances that the kids in metropolitan Kingston get. I think they are left behind and looked down on,” she told the Weekend Observer.

“I think we have the ability to do an excellent job because mercies don't do anything that isn't excellent. If we're going to do it, we're going to do it well.”