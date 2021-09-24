Sisters' dispute turns deadly

A wall of silence was erected around premises on Little Kew Road in St Andrew, yesterday as residents refused to comment on a dispute which left one sister dead and another on the run.

The police identified the dead woman as 42-year-old Josephine Martin but Jamaica Observer sources say she was better known around the Little Kew Road, Lyndhurst Road area as Tanesha.

According to the police, about 8:30 Tuesday night the two sisters had a dispute which developed into a fight during which a knife was used to slash Martin's throat.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other sister, whose name is being withheld, fled the scene.

Detectives assigned to Hunt's Bay Police Station have launched a search for the alleged killer who is believed to have sought refuge in a near-by inner-city community.

The sources say the dispute between the two sisters developed after Martin's teenage daughter ran away from the family home in St Catherine and went to live with her aunt, on Little Kew Road.

It is alleged that the aunt tried to get Martin to give her the child's clothes but the mother was adamant that the teenager should return to her house in St Catherine.

This led to an argument which ended with the killing of Martin.