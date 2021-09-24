Sisters' dispute turns deadly

Sisters' dispute turns deadlyFriday, September 24, 2021
|
A wall of silence was erected around premises on Little Kew Road in St Andrew, yesterday as residents refused to comment on a dispute which left one sister dead and another on the run.
The police identified the dead woman as 42-year-old Josephine Martin but Jamaica Observer sources say she was better known around the Little Kew Road, Lyndhurst Road area as Tanesha.
According to the police, about 8:30 Tuesday night the two sisters had a dispute which developed into a fight during which a knife was used to slash Martin's throat.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other sister, whose name is being withheld, fled the scene.
Detectives assigned to Hunt's Bay Police Station have launched a search for the alleged killer who is believed to have sought refuge in a near-by inner-city community.
The sources say the dispute between the two sisters developed after Martin's teenage daughter ran away from the family home in St Catherine and went to live with her aunt, on Little Kew Road.
It is alleged that the aunt tried to get Martin to give her the child's clothes but the mother was adamant that the teenager should return to her house in St Catherine.
This led to an argument which ended with the killing of Martin.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy