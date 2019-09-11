Six daCosta Cup teams seek to keep winning record going

Six daCosta Cup teams seek to keep winning record goingWednesday, September 11, 2019
Six teams will seek to earn maximum
points on Wednesday, to keep their perfect start to the rural area ISSA/Wata
daCosta Cup schoolboy football competition intact.
In the 3:30 p.m. start matches, Anchovy, Cornwall, Green Pond, Frome, Mannings and Maud McLeod will be hunting their second win in as many matches. At least two must, however, lose at least a point, as Cornwall will host Green Pond and Mannings will entertain Maud McLeod.
In the other matches involving teams hunting their second win, Anchovy will travel to Maldon and Frome will take on Green Island.
On Tuesday, six teams secured their second win in the competition, with former champions Munro and Manchester defeating Sydney Pagon 2-0 and Belair 3-1 respectively.
Mile Gully defeated DeCarteret College 2-0 for their second with Annotto Bay thumping Carron Hall 4-0 for their second win also.
Paul Bogle and Oracabessa also won their second match with 1-0 and 2-0 victories over Robert Lightbourne and Ocho Rios, respectively.
ZONE A
Maldon vs Anchovy
Cornwall vs Green Pond
St. James vs Irwin
ZONE B
Merlene Ottey vs Hopewell
Frome vs Green Island
ZONE C
Herbert Morrison vs Cedric Titus
Holland vs Spot Valley
ZONE D
Godfrey Stewart vs Belmont
Mannings vs Maud McLeod
Grange Hill vs Petersfield
