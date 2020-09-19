Six-day-old baby among Jamaica’s 187 new COVID-19 cases

A six-day-old

baby is among the 187 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Friday, bringing

the number of cases to 4,758.

In addition to the 187 new cases, Jamaica has recorded five coronavirus-related deaths. However, it is said that three of those cases had been under investigation. A total of 60 persons have died from coronavirus since it reached the shores in March.

And of the 187 new cases, Kingston and St Andrew is leading the charge with a whopping 99 cases. St Catherine follows with 20 while St Elizabeth recorded 19 cases.

There are now 3,291 active cases, while 63 recoveries were recorded on Friday.