Six-day-old baby among Jamaica’s 187 new COVID-19 cases

Six-day-old baby among Jamaica’s 187 new COVID-19 casesSaturday, September 19, 2020
|
A six-day-old
baby is among the 187 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Friday, bringing
the number of cases to 4,758.
In addition to the 187 new cases, Jamaica has recorded five coronavirus-related deaths. However, it is said that three of those cases had been under investigation. A total of 60 persons have died from coronavirus since it reached the shores in March.
And of the 187 new cases, Kingston and St Andrew is leading the charge with a whopping 99 cases. St Catherine follows with 20 while St Elizabeth recorded 19 cases.
There are now 3,291 active cases, while 63 recoveries were recorded on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy