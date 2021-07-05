Six dead in plane crash in Haiti

Six dead in plane crash in HaitiMonday, July 05, 2021
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, (CMC) — The authorities in Haiti have confirmed reports of six people being killed when a small plane went down last Friday evening en route from an airport in Port-au-Prince to the southern coastal city of Jacmel.
Officials from the National Civil Aviation Office, who managed to get to the scene although the area is difficult to access, found the six bodies.
Among the dead are two Dominicans who lived in Jacmel, one of whom was piloting the plane – they have been identified as Amín Pérez and Ronny Cedeño and two American missionaries, Trent Hostetler, 35, and John Miller, 43 who were both from the Christian organisation – Gospel To Haiti.
However, the identities of the other two victims were not known up to yesterday.
Meanwhile, an investigation into the tragedy is scheduled to get under way.
The probe is being undertaken by the Dominican Civil Aviation Council through the Air Accident Investigation Commission – both organisations are currently contact with the Haitian authorities to obtain information concerning the crash.
