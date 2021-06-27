Six health facilities receive energy-efficient systems

SIX public health facilities were last Thursday presented with renewable and energy-efficient systems, including LED lighting solutions and solar PV systems that will help to lower energy costs in the health sector.

The facilities are Bellevue Hospital, Black River Hospital, May Pen Hospital, National Chest Hospital, Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre.

The systems were installed under the Deployment of Renewable Energy and Improvement of Energy Efficiency in the Public Sector project, at a cost of US$1.2 million.

The project was funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) and the former Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ).

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz, who was speaking at the handover ceremony held at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre on Thursday, pointed out that more than 5,000 LED lighting solutions were installed at the six hospitals.

Further, he said grid-tied solar photo voltaic (PV) systems were placed at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, May Pen Hospital and National Chest Hospital.

“It is estimated that these interventions will reduce the energy consumption bill in the public health sector by 22 per cent annually,” Vaz said, adding that some 32 maintenance personnel from the health sector were trained in management, solar PV operation and maintenance.

Jaqueline Ennis, CEO of National Chest Hospital and the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, said she was pleased that both hospitals were chosen to benefit from the project.

“We are happy because one of our cost drivers naturally is the electricity bill. You can imagine the type of equipment [we have] that pull a lot of energy,” she said.

Ennis told the Jamaica Observer that certain sections of the hospitals, attract high electricity costs, as they are utilised 24/7. Some of those sections include the operating theatre and accident and emergency department.

“Any saving will impact us in a positive way. We hope that the savings will be great and can be used in other areas of the facilities,” she said.

According to Denise Antonio, resident representative at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the country's heavy reliance on and high costs of imported fossil fuels put a strain on its national budget and diverts much-needed resources away from social programmes, quality health care, and education.

“It also limits the Government's ability to accelerate diversification of the energy mix in Jamaica with an expansion of renewable energy,” said Antonio.

“Our collective aim was to contribute to reducing the public sector energy bill while advancing efforts toward low carbon development,” she added.

Sharing a similar view, state minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn stressed that the improved energy efficiency at the hospitals and health centres can reduce operational costs.

“It translates into savings for the Government and the people of Jamaica. We are looking at a win-win situation for stakeholders with the execution of energy efficiency and renewable energy measures and supply and installation of equipment that guarantee energy efficiency and renewable energy savings at our health facilities,” said Flynn.