Six men held in bar charged for breaching COVID-19 curfew

Six men held in bar charged for breaching COVID-19 curfewTuesday, April 07, 2020
An elderly farmer was among six Trelawny men charged by the police for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.
They were charged after being caught at a bar in Falmouth, Trelawny during the hours of the curfew imposed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The men are 68-year-old farmer George Morrison of Sawyers, 53-year-old businessman Carlton Clarke of Hague district; 53-year-old Glenroy Jones of Florence Hall; 48-year-old Bunny Ambersley of Race Course; 37-year-old chef Oneil Smith of Bounty Hall; and 39-year-old Omar Blai, unemployed of Sherwood Content.
The men were arrested after officers who were on operation heard music coming from the bar between the hours of 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.
The Government ordered the closure of barsÂ as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
