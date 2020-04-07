Six men held in bar charged for breaching COVID-19 curfew

An elderly farmer was among six Trelawny men charged by the police for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

They were charged after being caught at a bar in Falmouth, Trelawny during the hours of the curfew imposed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The men are 68-year-old farmer George Morrison of Sawyers, 53-year-old businessman Carlton Clarke of Hague district; 53-year-old Glenroy Jones of Florence Hall; 48-year-old Bunny Ambersley of Race Course; 37-year-old chef Oneil Smith of Bounty Hall; and 39-year-old Omar Blai, unemployed of Sherwood Content.

The men were arrested after officers who were on operation heard music coming from the bar between the hours of 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

The Government ordered the closure of barsÂ as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.