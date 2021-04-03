Six more die from COVID-19 in Jamaica, 482 new cases recorded

Six more die from COVID-19 in Jamaica, 482 new cases recordedSaturday, April 03, 2021
|
An additional six new COVID-19 deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The deceased are three individuals aged 59, 75 and 82 from Kingston and St Andrew, two individuals aged 30 and 84 from Westmoreland, and one individual aged 72 from St Elizabeth.
The new deaths bring the island’s death toll to 613.
Jamaica has also recorded 482 new infections, bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 40,449.
The majority of the new infections were recorded in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew.
Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, said recent data suggested that there would be a plateauing of new cases.
Dr Bisasor McKenzie further said that she believed that the planned weekend lockdowns would also be helpful in reducing the number of new infections.
“Around the eighth of March, we saw what looked like a peak. It is too early to say really that we are going down in terms of the number of cases; what it appears is that we may have reached a plateau,” said Dr McKenzie
“With the increased restrictions, we are hoping that we will shorten that period but certainly, we don’t think that there is a downward trend yet, but possibly, a plateauing in the number of cases,” she added
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy