Six more die from COVID-19 in Jamaica, 482 new cases recorded

An additional six new COVID-19 deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The deceased are three individuals aged 59, 75 and 82 from Kingston and St Andrew, two individuals aged 30 and 84 from Westmoreland, and one individual aged 72 from St Elizabeth.

The new deaths bring the island’s death toll to 613.

Jamaica has also recorded 482 new infections, bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 40,449.

The majority of the new infections were recorded in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, said recent data suggested that there would be a plateauing of new cases.

Dr Bisasor McKenzie further said that she believed that the planned weekend lockdowns would also be helpful in reducing the number of new infections.

“Around the eighth of March, we saw what looked like a peak. It is too early to say really that we are going down in terms of the number of cases; what it appears is that we may have reached a plateau,” said Dr McKenzie

“With the increased restrictions, we are hoping that we will shorten that period but certainly, we don’t think that there is a downward trend yet, but possibly, a plateauing in the number of cases,” she added