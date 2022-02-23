Skibo Primary School board secures tablets for needy students

Skibo Primary School board secures tablets for needy studentsWednesday, February 23, 2022
THE board of Skibo Primary School has secured 13 more tablets for needy students at the Portland-based institution
The board was informed of the need for tablets for some students at its first meeting by way of a report by the school's acting principal, Marcia Demontagnac-Ormsby.
The principal noted that a number of students were without devices and the teachers were having difficulty engaging them online.
Board members were encouraged to begin seeking sponsorship for some devices, and members took up the challenge.
Donors and sponsors were identified. With help from the United Nation Women's Guild the board was able to purchase 13 tablets from a local supplier.
“The specifications for the tablets were obtained from the Ministry of Education. Two of the tablets were sent by a donor from the United States. They were converted to meet the Ministry of Education's specification before they were handed over to the board,” Dorrett Thaxter, chairman of the school board, told the Jamaica Observer.
In accepting the donations Demontagnac-Ormsby said the tablets will be used at school and the school will determine when students will be allowed to use them at home.
“We are very grateful to the board and donors for these tablets as they will help in the pedagogy of our students” said Demontagnac-Ormsby.
