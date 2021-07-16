Slain Haiti leader’s funeral set for July 23

The funeral for Haiti’s slain president Jovenel Moise will take place on July 23, officials said Friday.

The state funeral services will take place in Cap-Haitien, a historic city in the north of Haiti, which has slid dangerously toward disorder since Moise was gunned down in his home in the early hours of July 7.

Moise’s widow Martine Moise, who was seriously injured in the attack and is being treated in the United States, is expected to return home for her husband’s funeral.

“The first lady, injured during the assassination of the president and hospitalized in Miami, will return to the country to participate in the funeral of her assassinated husband,” interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said at a press conference.

Fifty-three-year-old Moise was assassinated by a hit squad but many of the details surrounding the brazen attack remain a mystery.

More than 20 people have been arrested in connection with the killing. Haitian police have accused a 63-year-old Haitian doctor with strong ties to Florida, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, of being a mastermind of the plot and having “political objectives.”