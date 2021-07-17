Slain Haitian president to be buried next week

Slain Haitian president to be buried next weekSaturday, July 17, 2021
|
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – The Haitian Government yesterday announced that assassinated President Jovenel Moise will be buried on July 23.
It will be held in the city of Cap-Haïtien, north of here, where the 53-year-old former head of state was born.
Moise was gunned down by armed men, believed to be former Colombian army officials on July 7 at his private residence. His wife, Martine, was injured during the shooting and is now recuperating in a hospital in Miami. She is expected to return here for the funeral after earlier this week saying that the pain of his death “will never pass”.The authorities here have detained at least 28 men, including two Haitian-Americans, in connection with the killing. Haitian police have also accused 63-year-old Miami-based Haitian doctor, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, of being a mastermind of the plot and having “political objectives”.
Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said 24 police officers attached to Moise's security detail were ordered to report for questioning, adding this investigation will run its course.
“If you want to assassinate me, come for me. The most important thing for me is the investigation,” he said.
The Government said that pre-funeral activities will take place on July 21 and that books of condolence are now available at Haitian embassies and consulates for the public to sign.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy