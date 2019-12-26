Slow down! Jamaica Fire Brigade urges motorists to be careful

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB)

has joined other stakeholders calling on motorists to take more care when using

the roadways, in light of the high number of motor-vehicle accidents recorded

so far this year.

Some 422 persons have died in road accidents since January, surpassing the figure for last year of 383.

Noting that there is usually an increase in motor vehicle accidents during the festive season, Public Relations Officer at the JFB, Emelio Ebanks, said that persons need to listen and heed the warnings given to assist in reducing accidents on the roads.

“The Jamaica Fire Brigade, in most cases, has to respond to these motor-vehicle accidents with the fire truck with specialised equipment and also with ambulances in the areas that we have emergency medical technicians. In extreme cases, the rescue service includes us having to cut into the vehicle to get persons out,” Mr Ebanks said.

The Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining has reported 387 fatal crashes across the island as at December 23, surpassing last year’s total of 340.

These crashes are among the 1,849 special service calls that the JFB has responded to between January and November of this year.

“We cannot overemphasise the importance of listening to the tips given for users of the roadway. When you hear about road-closure warnings, ensure that you reduce your speed, and don’t drink and drive. We just want to implore persons to take heed, slow down on our roads and just drive with care,” Mr. Ebanks said.

The special service calls responded to by the JFB also cover oil spills, medical cases, trauma and humanitarian services, such as the extraction of persons from gullies and pits.

— JIS (Charnele Henry)