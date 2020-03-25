SLTA employees available virtually

The St Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) on Wednesday (March 25) said that members of its organization are still accessible despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The team from the SLTA is available virtually during normal working hours of 8 a.m. – 4.30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

According to the SLTA, this is in keeping with the Government of St Lucia’s heightened protocol and social distancing measures, aimed at keeping the public safe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Persons wanting to contact the entity are urged send questions or concerns to email information@stlucia.org or visit www.stlucia.org for information on Saint Lucia and travel updates amid the global crisis.