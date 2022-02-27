Small businesses in pain

Economists say small and medium-sized businesses form the engine room of a properly functioning economy. They should account for the lion's share of growth and employment and should be a snapshot of the economic health of a country.

But many micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Jamaica tell tales of woe as they face numerous impediments in accessing resources that are vital for the efficient and profitable operation of their businesses. Key among these is access to finance.

While the Government makes capital available to MSME's through institutions like the Development Bank of Jamaica and the Exim Bank, getting access to the funds, to some, is like pulling teeth without anaesthesia and many small and medium-sized businesses say they are just not getting the money.

The issue is of great concern to the Small Business Association of Jamaica, and Vice-President Garnett Reid says it is about time the Government acted decisively to help struggling entrepreneurs.

“It is very difficult for micro, small and medium-sized businesses to access the financing that the Government is trying to make available to us. Despite the fact that the funds are earmarked for the purpose of helping our members, when they approach the banks or credit unions the list of requirements that must be met makes it impossible for them to get loans.

“I am calling on the Minister of Finance Nigel Clarke to step in and put firm guidelines in place that reduce the burden on the entrepreneurial sector. We pay over $6 billion in taxes annually and we provide the most employment. It is time for the Government to see to our needs,” Reid said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

“COVID has made the situation worse because there has been a downturn in business activity and many of our members have had to close. For those who have managed to keep their doors open they need some help but they can't get financing because their books are not looking healthy. I don't know how some of our members survive. The business sector needs help now,” said Reid, the managing director of Caribbean Auto Sales, a used-car dealership based in Kingston.

His sentiments are echoed by Courtney Costley, CEO and managing director of Complete Construction, a 25-year-old construction company. His organisation has been denied a loan on the basis that it is not qualified and he is finding the current lending environment frustratingly crushing. “It seems like only those who already have money can get loans. The challenge I face is not unique to me and I have heard other business persons complain. It is onerous to access financing because if you don't have liquidity what the bank requires becomes difficult to provide when you are in need of financing.

“There is a cost for accounting services and other steps that must be taken to provide documents. There seems to be a disconnect between what small businesses require and what they will be able to provide to access finance. The template that is set is designed for large businesses and the banks are using that to adjudicate against smaller businesses. Many persons have had to resort to using savings or borrowing from friends and family because with all the fancy talk everything is just stereotypical,” Costley said.

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) is anticipating the provision of $9.5 billion in loans to MSMEs during the new financial year.

This is in addition to $6.24 billion in credit guarantees, US$24.4 million in equity financing and capacity-building support to 440 entities.

As contained in the Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year ending March 2023, the support from the DBJ is aimed at addressing the gaps in the MSMEs ecosystem, which hamper growth in the industry, by improving the entities' access to business development and financing.

General manager for channels, relationships and marketing at the DBJ Edison Galbraith admits that there are gaps in the system that need to be addressed. Over the last 10 years, over $40 billion has been provided through over 100,000 loans to MSMEs. “We recognise that even with those kinds of numbers we are still not reaching the entire market. We realise that there is a gap between lenders and MSMEs. Many of the small businesses are of the perspective that the system is unfriendly and so we have been working across the market with approved financial institutions (AFIs) and we put in place dedicated lines of credit to encourage lending institutions to take on small businesses. We have officers at the DBJ to help bridge the gap between the lenders and the borrowers,” Galbraith stated.

“One of the major challenges is for small businesses to provide strong and sufficient and strong evidence to support their loan applications and we have over 30 services available to MSMEs to assist in that regard. We have a Voucher for Technical Assistance programme which provides a grant of up to $250,000 to anybody earning less than $75 million per year for help with things like getting accounting software, business plans and financial statements. We are not saying it solves the problem but before a small business approaches a lender, they have an opportunity to clean up their operations,” he added.

There are over 600,000 'trading as' and businesses in Jamaica. Galbraith said nearly 1,700 businesses would have benefitted and taken up the Voucher Assistance Programme but that does not address the massive market that is out there.

A sore point for small businesses is the requirement of collateral by AFIs. The DBJ has sought to address this through its Credit Enhancement Facility which seeks to provide guarantees for small businesses but again, the take up is not enough. “To date we have issued over 1,400 guarantees on behalf of small businesses valued at $8 billion that have allowed them to access $16 billion in loans from 17 different lenders. It is not that persons aren't accessing this facility but the scale is the issue,” said Galbraith.

Ninety per cent guarantees are given for loans up to $10 million for new and existing small businesses and up to $30 million on the larger scale.

“We work with about 40 institutions that have branches all over the country so we try to leverage the network that is out there. Pretty much 100 per cent of applications that come to DBJ are approved but we don't know the number of applications that go to the AFIs that are rejected but we are encouraging prospective and current entrepreneurs to use the support services we make available so that we can see a greater take up of the facilities,” Galbraith said.

Costley said one of the reasons businesses find it so difficult to get their hands on DBJ funds is that the AFIs are happy to have the funds sit in their coffers and make money off it through interest rather than on-lending as intended. “I don't think they are hard pressed to lend this money out. I think the more it stays with them the better they benefit from the turnover If there was some kind of mandate then the government would be driven to look at how best to adjust the rules so that people can access the funds.”

Reid said some AFIs are denying DBJ loans to MSMEs because they want businesses to borrow their own funds at higher interest rates. The DBJ makes funding available to the AFIs at two per cent interest rate and sets a cap for them to onlend at four per cent. “They (AFIs) don't want to lend us money at four per cent. You are more likely to get a loan at 9.5 per cent from their own funds. In fact I had the experience of being called and encouraged to take funds at the higher interest rate while DBJ money is just sitting there. Our country will not grow while these gymnastics games are going on in the financial sector,” he said.

“The small business sector needs an urgent bailout and we are calling on the prime minister and the minister of finance to act now. Many businesses will be closed if action isn't taken now,” Reid added.