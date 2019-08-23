Small plane crashes at Norman Manley Airport

Small plane crashes at Norman Manley AirportFriday, August 23, 2019
|
A small aeroplane reportedly crashed at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston yesterday.
The aircraft is a part of the training fleet of the Caribbean Military Aviation School, which trains pilots for the Jamaica Defence Force and regional forces.
The police’s communication arm confirmed the crash but did not have details of the incident.
The JDF’s communication unit could not immediately comment on the incident.
:See video below
