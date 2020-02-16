Small plane crashes in Dominica

News coming out of Dominica is that a small plane went down off the coast of Marigot at about 7:30 Sunday evening (Feb 16).

Marigot is located on the northeastern part of Dominica and is close to the Douglas Charles Airport, the island’s main airport.

According to SNO Dominica, an alert was received indicating that the aircraft was a Piper F-OGKO with four people—two pilots and two passengers—on-board.

The aircraft is reportedly privately owned and is French registered. Rescue boats have been sent out and it is not yet known if there are any casualties.