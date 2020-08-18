Small plane crashes into Connecticut house

Small plane crashes into Connecticut houseTuesday, August 18, 2020
|
Three people are counting themselves
fortunate after a small plane crashed into a Connecticut home last evening.
The plane was heading to a local airport when it crashed into the roof of a house in the Groton community, about three kilometres from the Groton-New London Airport, around 10:30 p.m.
The pilot, passenger and a man inside the house all escaped serious injury.
The pilot and passenger escaped the wreck on their own but were taken to hospital. Part of the single-story houseâ€™s roof was destroyed.
Residents of nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution by police although the craft did cause a fire.
Investigations are being carried out to determine the cause of the crash.
