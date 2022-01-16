Smith donates memoir to National Library of Jamaica

Retired Parliamentarian Derrick Smith last Thursday donated copies of his memoir, Turning Points, to the National Library of Jamaica.

The presentation was made to National Librarian Beverley Lashley and her staff at the library, located at East Street in Kingston. Also involved in the handover was managing director of Ian Randle Publishers, Christine Randle, whose company undertook the production and printing of the memoir.

The book relates Smith's journey from youth to adolescence, adulthood and political awakening, and is available islandwide.

According to the author, an official launch of his memoir will be held soon.