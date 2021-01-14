Snapchat bans Trump permanently

Yet another social media platform has banned US President Donald Trump. This time it’s Snapchat, the platform issued a statement on Wednesday on its decision.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat (SNAP) account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,” a spokesperson said.

“In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

