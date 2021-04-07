Snapper Drive fisherman among 18 charged for curfew breaches

HEIGHTENED enforcement activities in the Westmoreland Police Division resulted in eighteen people being arrested — seven of whom were charged with breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) on Monday, April 5.

Charged are:

* Twenty-four-year-old Zavion Mazline, otherwise called “Hoggy”, a fisherman of Snapper Drive, Whitehall, Negril;

* Twenty-six-year-old Romario Houde, otherwise called “Monte”, a decor man of Whitehall, Negril;

* Twenty-year-old Ricardo Scarlett, otherwise called “Ka Ka”, of Snapper Drive, Whitehall, Negril;

* Twenty-five-year-old Khayone McNish of Lilly Crescent, Whitehall in Negril;

* Twenty-seven-year-old Shanna-Kay Reid, otherwise called “Peppa”, of Norman Manley Boulevard;

* Twenty-seven-year-old Chenile Samuels, otherwise called “Shrimpy”, a nail technician of Causeway, Grange Hill and

* Twenty-four-year old Kerry-Ann Brown, otherwise called “Toots”, of Causeway, Grange Hill all in Westmoreland.

Police reported that between the hours of 4:00 pm and midnight, an operation was conducted to ensure that persons were obeying the curfew orders. During the operation, coordinated vehicular check points operations were carried out along Grange Hill Square, London Square, Toll Gate, the Stewie main road and other surrounding communities.

A total of 105 vehicles along with 153 people were stopped and checked. Fifteen breaches of the Road Traffic Act were detected and seven tickets were issued. Two motorcycles were also seized.

The operation resulted in a total of eighteen people arrested for breaches of the DRMA and Road Traffic Act. Of that number, seven people were charged and are scheduled to appear before court at a later date.

Meanwhile, the police continue to urge Jamaicans to report illegal gathering scheduled to take place during the islandwide curfews in an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Also, the Jamaica Constabulary Force encourages people who are aware of any illegal parties to tag us on social media or WhatsApp the information to 876-591-5671.