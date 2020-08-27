Soaring! Sangster International airport obtains international health accreditation

Soaring! Sangster International airport obtains international health accreditationThursday, August 27, 2020
|
MBJ Airports
Limited has been granted an airport health accreditation from the Airports
Council International Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC).
MBJ Airports Limited are the operators of the Sangster International Airport in St James.
The accreditation makes Sangster International the first airport in the Caribbean to obtain this status.
MBJ Airports Limited is operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) and Vantage Airport Group.
The accreditation programme provides airports with an assessment of how aligned their health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices and the World Health Organization (WHO).
According to the chief executive officer of MBJ Airports Limited, Shane Munroe, the development is a welcomed one.
“The ACI airport health accreditation reinforces MBJ’s commitment to restoring confidence in travel to Jamaica and the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and staff,” he said in a statement.
