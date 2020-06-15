Social media reacts to Black Lives Matter activist’s death

Social media plunged into mourning this morning when news spread that Black Lives Matter activist, 19-year-old Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau was found dead in Tallahassee.

She has been missing since June 6. The same day that Salau went missing she tweeted she had just been sexually assaulted by a man around Park Avenue and Richview Road.

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.”

Social media users had been tweeting about her being missing and trying to find her for a few days. But on Monday, they were demanding #JusticeforToyin.

Oluwatoyin Salau was only 19 years old, and spent her last days on earth fighting for Black lives. She deserved so much more. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) #JusticeForToyin pic.twitter.com/VdwYnpaUCnJune 15, 2020

All of my love to survivors in our movements. When we — abolition in this lifetime (@Muna_Mire) #SayHerName we shine a light on police violence AND interpersonal violence against Black women. Both are gendered. Black women are fighting for their lives on two fronts while also fighting for yours. #JusticeForToyinJune 15, 2020

Oluwatoyin Salau story is beyond heart-wrenching. So many questions, too. — Wilkine Brutus (@wilkinebrutus) "I don’t want their names gone in vain," Salau said during one protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department last month."Conversations about Toyin via #JusticeForToyin https://t.co/l80sY0dPktJune 15, 2020

Salau has been very active in local protests, reciting the names of Black people killed across the country.

“I don’t want their names gone in vain,” the local had said.