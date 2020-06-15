Social media reacts to Black Lives Matter activist’s death

Social media reacts to Black Lives Matter activist’s deathMonday, June 15, 2020
|
Social media plunged into mourning this morning when news spread that Black Lives Matter activist, 19-year-old Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau was found dead in Tallahassee.
She has been missing since June 6. The same day that Salau went missing she tweeted she had just been sexually assaulted by a man around Park Avenue and Richview Road.
“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.”
Social media users had been tweeting about her being missing and trying to find her for a few days. But on Monday, they were demanding #JusticeforToyin.
Salau has been very active in local protests, reciting the names of Black people killed across the country.
“I don’t want their names gone in vain,” the local had said.
