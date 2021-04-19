Some churches turn away worshippers after maximum 30

SOME churches had to turn away people yesterday after they reached the maximum 30 that the Government allows as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bishop Dr Romeon Facey of the Portmore-based Freedom Evangelical Association, which was among churches that had to turn away worshippers, yesterday thanked the prime minister for increasing the number of people allowed to gather for worship but appealed for a removal of the restriction.

Facey, who preached the first service, said “Prime Minister, we are more responsible than the betting shop next door, and we are more responsible than the supermarkets.” He apologised to those who were unable to get in the sanctuary and asked them to follow on Facebook and YouTube.

The church, which has three Sunday services, was only able to have two yesterday because of the 2:00 pm curfew, but a third service was pre-recorded for the social media audience.

The bishop says he plans to make the services shorter to allow a third inside the sanctuary before the curfew hours. Up to April 13 churches were only able to have 12 people in the sanctuary, who were required to be registered with the police.