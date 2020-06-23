Some hand sanitisers can be fatal, warns FDA

Hand sanitiser products manufactured by Eskbiochem SA can be fatal. This is according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) who is warning people not to use them.

These hand sanitisers include;

All-Clean Hand Sanitiser (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitiser (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitiser 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitiser (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitiser (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitiser 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitiser 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitiser 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitiser (NDC: 74589-001-01)

The FDA has discovered methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, in samples of these products. Exposure to significant amounts of methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or even death.

The FDA warns anyone who has had exposure to any of these products to seek medical treatment. It has also asked Eskbiochem SA to remove its hand sanitizer products from shelves on June 17 but has yet to receive a response from the company.

It is therefore recommending that consumers stop using these products immediately and dispose of them in “appropriate hazardous waste containers.”