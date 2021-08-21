Some J'cans hail PM for new COVID-19 restrictions

WHILE some Jamaicans have high praises for Prime Minister Andrew Holness following his most recent announcement of measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, including the implementation of seven no-movement days, others believe he should consider poorer citizens when planning.

Jamaica Observer staff reporter Jason Cross took to the streets of the Corporate Area with photographer Karl Mclarty and asked citizens: “What do you think about Government's latest strategy to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus?“

Their responses are shared below:

Keith Anglin, cane vendor, Coronation Market:

“Mi a work wid it. Is what the prime minister say, so mi a work wid it. My children affi tek di vaccine because dem affi go back a school. Mi just love waa gwaan.

Noel Buchanan, chef, Coronation Market:

“Him [Prime Minister Holness] a handle it good. Who want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated. Everything alright with me. Just live and maintain your status, your family and others around you.

Emmanuel Clarke, shopper, Coronation Market:

“I feel sorry for the children and teachers. The children are losing their education because they can't have the face-to-face and the online thing; I don't think it is working very well. Everybody is having a problem. We just have to pray because this COVID thing is really affecting everybody worldwide. We have to ask God to help us and pray for our prime minister, the kids, our teachers, nurses and doctors. They are doing a wonderful job.

Omar Thomas, music producer, ValdoHatiic Records and Onetime Music:

“Not everyone is okay with their child being vaccinated to do face-to-face classes, but everything is just a stage and we are just going through the motion with him [the prime minister] right now.”

Nahom Walsh, security guard:

“First of all we still have very little information on the vaccines. The next thing, we don't know the side effects of the vaccine so me and other persons nah go wah put certain things inna we children weh we know seh ago damage them in the long run; and yet still there will be nobody weh can file the necessary report to in case damage reach. The Government seems to be lost.

Tannica Ferguson, employee, Carby's Souvenir Discount Centre and Craft Village

“The measures, overall, are alright. If my daughter was of age I would let her take the vaccine. Di curfew likkle tight, we won't be working as much so the pay will be cut. That can't help me and my children but we have to try and work around it.”

Latty, security guard:

“Him shouldn't open up di country because maybe the spike wouldn't happen. When me nah work now, how it ago work out? Mi nuh think the measures right at all. Him shoulda think and consider good [about] weh you ago do. I don't think the prime minister was considering the poorer people. You have people who don't have it and if you ago close down the corner shops for couple days, you have people who buy a pound of rice, you have people sell stocks fi can buy a one pound of rice. What will happen to people who get paid by the hour? When me nah work now, how dat ago go?”