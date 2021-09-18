Some not convinced Shaw should get agriculture portfolio

SOME Jamaicans have expressed reservations about Minister Audley Shaw assuming the responsibility for agriculture and fisheries suggested that a younger person should take charge.

Shaw was asked to take portfolio responsibility agriculture and fisheries Wednesday after the resignation of Member of Parliament Floyd Green from the Cabinet when a viral video where he and several others were at a party, breaching COVID-19 safety protocols during a no-movement day.

Shaw, who is currently in charge of industry and commerce, previously had responsibility for agriculture and fisheries in a previous Jamaica Labour Party Government.

Some of the people who spoke with the Jamaica Observer, however, were apparently not on top of current events as one suggested an Opposition MP to take over. Here are the responses:

Kimahanie Morrison,

“I don't see any of them as any influential leaders enuh. I depend on the Lord, I don't depend on them because they go to school and study to reach where they are, they don't care about us. They do not have the heart for the people so it doesn't matter to me which one of them is in the position. I just do my own thing because they make the rules and they still break it.”

Lisa, 36-year-old

“I don't have anybody in mind, I think that he (Shaw) should step down and somebody else should get the position.”

Roxanne, 35-year-old :

“Somebody else should take the position. Like one of the women in politics. For example, Juliet Holness (Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural) because she is a very nice person and she is working hard.”

Rojae, 20s :

“I think someone younger could have taken the position like Mikael Phillips (Opposition spokesman on transport and works).”

Rosheema Slater,

“Wasn't Audley Shaw agriculture minister before? I think he has potential because he was in the position, so he can do it again.”

Michaela Martin;

“I still think Minister Audley Shaw is capable.”

Donovan Prescod, 57,

“I don't think he (Shaw) can do much. Someone like James Robertson (Member of Parliament[(MP] for St Thomas Western) would be better.”

“Andy”, 63-year-old, security officer:

“The man [Green] already make a mistake and we know as Jamaicans we na go give nobody a chance, so therefore them afi find somebody better fi put in the position than Audley Shaw. I think is the tourism man [Edmund Bartlett] dem fi put there cause him a gwan good.”

— Brittny Hutchinson