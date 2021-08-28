Some parents admit a lack of readiness for back-to-school

WITH the start of the new school year just over a week away, the Jamaica Observer yesterday quizzed parents to find out how ready they are for back-to-school.

Observer Staff Reporter Jason Cross and Photographer Naphtali Junior engaged Jamaicans on the topic, and some individuals blamed the novel coronavirus pandemic and the associated economic strain for their lack of readiness.

Shantae Livingston, S J and B Black Scorpion, National Heroes Circle

I am not prepared at all. Is just last week Thursday I got my daughter's booklist. Right now, with the weather and the lockdown, I dont have much time. Where I work right now not even moving that fast enough. I am not prepared. I not even know how next week ago go.

Andrew Salmon, Cockburn Gardens resident

I have three kids and all of them ago go back to school. I am a leather craftsman and I am waiting on the Jamaica Tourist Board to give me a call, because I make slippers and dem thing deh. The [novel] coronavirus is a thing weh a stop dem food deh suh dat we can't get fi balance certain things and send the youth dem go a school. I am self-motivated still, so I am working on it. I want the Government to be more lenient on the school fee and push PATH (Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education) more so that the youths can get lunch.

I don't really see the online school as a problem.

I suggest that the Government set up a Wi-Fi area.

Dwight Brannaton

Yeah, man! A almost two years now school nuh open and it a go two years, suh right yah now school fi open back fi di youth dem further dem education.

I don't know about the tablet yet, I just want to know that when him go him get the work the right and proper way. My son nuh tek nuh vaccine. It is required for him to go back to school, but mi nuh too believe inna vaccine and dem thing deh. If anything mi haffi go just work with the online because mi nuh sure about the vaccine.

Prince

I am not really ready, but mi haffi try and make myself ready, because mi son bright and mi nuh want him drop back. I want him keep focus and keep the good grades and so forth. Di struggles we a go through not easy, but we have to keep strong — the economic crisis and all a weh we a go through.

Tameka

I have two kids going to school but mi nuh start buy nothing fi dem yet, because mi nuh see no money. Nothing nah gwaan so mi just haffi gwaan hold it. More while can't even find food. Right now a town mi haffi go fi go beg sumn so dem can eat throughout di lockdown.

Mi face a whole heap a things. A just me alone and God and mi need help. Mi a struggle.