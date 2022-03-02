Son dies day after making plans to visit mom

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — It was a conversation unlike any they had enjoyed in recent weeks so Berilyn Black Hartley and her son, Ryan Parry, were eager, after they spoke on February 23, to spend time with each other. Parry promised to visit her three days later at her home in Bog Hole, Clarendon. He never made it. A day after they spoke he died in a car crash along the Discovery Bay Main Road in St Ann.

“Me frighten to hear the Thursday morning that he died. [It's sad] to think that he was coming to see me and he will never show up. Only who feels it knows because all now I haven't eaten and I just can't control my tears,” Black Hartley told the Jamaica Observer.

“The plan was that when him come the Saturday we would kill a pig and cook, and he was also going to bring some down to where he live,” she added.

Parry died along with his children's mother, 40-year-old Kerrian Ferrigan, while their 11-year-old son Jabari is among those who received treatment at hospital. Reports are that they were among five people travelling towards Discovery Bay when the vehicle they were in allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a silver Mercedes. The resulting crash took place about 8:00 am.

“When mi just get the news mi hear that my grandson had died, but me thank God he is still alive. Myself and my daughter will have to take him and take the best care of him,” said Black Hartley.

The 57-year-old said she shared a tightly knit relationship with her son and his death has been a hard blow. She recalled the great times they shared while spending time at Parry's home in Runaway Bay, St Ann.

“Me and my son share a good relationship. I was at his house for a year and I can tell you that anything me ask him to do, him get it done. I never call that child and don't get him. Right now it feels like one of my hand cut off because he was the one I could depend on for any little thing, like for money or so,” she said. “I never have a dull moment with him.”

Black Hartley said she has been relying on God to ease her burden.

“I have to just pray and ask God to carry me through and every morning I do my devotion,” she said.