Son of National Hero Marcus Garvey dies in Florida

Marcus

Garvey Jr, the first son of Jamaican National Hero Marcus Garvey, has died at

the age of 90 in the United States.

It is understood that Garvey Jr died in Wellington, Florida, on Tuesday. It is said that he had been battling Alzheimerâ€™s disease for some time.

During his life, he served as President General for the United Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), an institution founded by his father. He also did work in electrical engineering, physics and mathematics.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, younger brother Dr Julius Garvey, children and grandchildren.