Son of the soil Gary Foster powers economic vision for White Horses

WHITE HORSES, St Thomas — If ever there was a pulsating example of the term “putting your money where your mouth is”, this is it.

Businessman and communications executive Gary Foster is not only talking the talk, but also walking the walk in spearheading a movement to transform the economic landscape of his heartland — White Horses in St Thomas.

In the impoverished rural settlement where opportunity for upward mobility is non-existent, or few and far between at best, there is a sudden spark of hope.

From his personal funds, Foster has laid down the foundation for what he hopes to one day blossom into a community-based economic zone.

So far, the restaurant, bar, liquor and grocery wholesaler, farm store and gaming and bill payment centres represent the existing pillars of the First and Last company, a part of the broader G Foster Group.

Foster, who is based in New York where he holds down a job as chief operating officer with Rush Communications — a company owned by American business mogul Russell Simmons — says the community-based operation has influenced quantum changes in the quality of life for many.

“We are trying to empower the community by getting and keeping people employed. Currently we have 30 people, which is an excess of staff especially with the current climate with the pandemic, but we are still able to hold that number, while a lot of companies have been cutting back.

“It's really a challenge, but it's really a part of my commitment and contribution to my community,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Foster, 48, said while there is no empirical data to measure the broader social impact of the uptick of economic activity from his enterprise, he is convinced that many lives are being touched.

“I don't have a measuring rod to say this is the impact, but what I do know is that it has impacted their personal lives and their children,” he said.

Foster, who once served as the People's National Party caretaker for St Thomas Western, says staff goes through a rigorous programme of indoctrination to drive home the message of top-shelf customer service delivery.

“We are a company that believes that the staff is our number one asset, but the customer is our business, and we try to get the staff to understand who the boss is and that is the customer,” he noted.

“Overall, I think the community has been receptive and has worked with us through thick and thin. Of course, we must continue to enhance our customer service and enhance our variety as we try to meet the needs of our customers,” Foster added.

Staff training, he shared, is an ongoing activity as the team strives to raise the bar.

“It's a work in progress as we invest into training programmes… we have experts to help conduct training sessions,” Foster said.

Beyond what exists at the location, the entrepreneur's aim is to build out over time to achieve the optimal goal.

“My vision is to create a small economic zone in this area, which would not only create employment, but to improve the quality of life. I want people to think beyond the box. So, what we have here is a start as we strive for first class,” Foster reasoned.

The co-founder of the charity organisation White Horses Upliftment Jamaica says the First and Last platform of businesses was established nearly three years ago without the burden of debt financing or business partnerships.

“It is a personal investment as I have been fortunate and blessed to garner enough resources over the years, including through some bonds and stocks.

“I looked at the market over the years and then decided to liquidate some of those assets in order to have some liquid to carry out the plan. What's also good is that we don't have a mortgage and we don't owe anyone,” Foster explained.

He said that other expatriates should follow his example and invest in the community as “a better White Horses is a better St Thomas, and a better St Thomas is a better Jamaica”.

“I think everybody returning to the country has an obligation as we are proud of where we are from, so all of us who have been given the opportunity to migrate to try and make something happen, I think have a fiduciary responsibility to give back to from whence we came,” he asserted.

“I have been blessed and my way of showing appreciation for my blessing is to give back because to whom much is given, much is required, so I am trying to play my part and I hope others from the area will be inspired to play their part in making a difference in the community,” Foster added.

Not wanting to limit himself in service to his community and country, Foster is keeping his options open.

“I believe my calling is to serve as I love my country, parish and community and I really want to help, but we need to move away from the supermarket mentality of politics and focus more on infrastructure and a more totalistic approach in service to the community at large.

“To be honest, I have not given that [re-entering representational politics] much thought recently as I am enjoy making money right now,” he concluded.