SORRY, TRINIS ONLY: Foreign spouses, kids of T&T nationals forbidden to enter country

SORRY, TRINIS ONLY: Foreign spouses, kids of T&T nationals forbidden to enter countryThursday, March 19, 2020
|
Trinis whose spouses and children are not nationals will have to wait a little while to reunite with them as they will not be allowed into the country while the current travel ban is on.
Security Minister Stuart Young made the announcement during a COVID-19-related media briefing as he apologised for implementing the measure.
Foreign spouses and children were advised to stay where they are until the world gets a handle on the virus.
He made it clear that no exemptions will be given.
Young also used the opportunity to remind about the prevalence of the virus at international airports and repeated the advice given against travelling.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy