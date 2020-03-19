SORRY, TRINIS ONLY: Foreign spouses, kids of T&T nationals forbidden to enter country

Trinis whose spouses and children are not nationals will have to wait a little while to reunite with them as they will not be allowed into the country while the current travel ban is on.

Security Minister Stuart Young made the announcement during a COVID-19-related media briefing as he apologised for implementing the measure.

Foreign spouses and children were advised to stay where they are until the world gets a handle on the virus.

He made it clear that no exemptions will be given.

Young also used the opportunity to remind about the prevalence of the virus at international airports and repeated the advice given against travelling.