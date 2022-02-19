Soup-icious mind

EVEN for such a notorious conspiracy theorist, US Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene got herself in one hell of a froth after confusing gazpacho, the refreshing Spanish summer soup, with Hitler's secret police, the Gestapo.

In a television rant, the far-right lawmaker, an ardent anti-vaxxer and Donald Trump fan, accused Democrat House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police [of] spying on members of Congress”.

As you can imagine, social media wags made minestrone of her claims of a consomme-based deep state reign of terror.

“Stop by for a glass anytime,” tweeted top Spanish chef Jose Andres. And “don't forget your mask and vaccination card!”

Taylor Greene is not alone in letting her conspiratorial fury make a fool of her this week.

A fellow US anti-masker taking part in a campaign to flood the Canadian capital with prank emergency calls to distract police from the truckers' “Freedom Convoy”, telephoned police in Ottawa, Ohio, to claim that he had been shot.

“Wait, wait, I'm not shot,'” he pleaded after he realising he'd got the wrong Ottawa, Canadian media reported.

He now faces charges.

A question of Truss

We all make mistakes. Just ask British Foreign Secretary and Instagram star Liz Truss, who turned up in Moscow to read the riot act to the Russians over Ukraine in fur hat worthy of “Dr Zhivago”.

The chapka was a nod to Margaret Thatcher, who wore a similar beast when she stared down the Kremlin during a Cold War visit in 1987.

Truss – touted as embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's likely successor – has previously posed in the turret of a tank to prompt comparisons with the Iron Lady.

But those hoping she might restore British credibility in the world were sorely disappointed. Her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov described his talks with her as a conversation between the “mute and the deaf”.

Russian media also claimed Truss told Lavrov that Britain would never recognise Moscow's sovereignty over Voronezh and Rostov until her ambassador was forced to correct her with the news that both regions were actually part of Russia and not Ukraine... Oops.

Unwanted prize

Congratulations to Bruce Willis, who scalped all comers to rack up a record eight nominations at the Razzies, the ugly sister of the Oscars that rewards the worst films of the year.

The Die Hard star's recent output was so out there the judges of Hollywood's least sought-after prize felt obliged to create a whole new section, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie”.