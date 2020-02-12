South East Clarendon candidates now nominated

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Pearnel Charles Jr and independent candidate Dereck Lambert were nominated Wednesday (Feb 12) to contest the by-election in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency on March 2.

The nominations were held at the Vere Technical High School in the constitutency. The Electoral Office of Jamaica says it will now advance its preparations for the election which is to be the sixth parliamentary by-election since the 2016 general election.

The Opposition People’s National Party has opted not to contest the seat. In a media statement this morning, the PNP said it stands firm in its decision not to participate in the by-election. General Secretary Julian Robinson said the by-election is “occasioned by political exigencies within the Jamaica Labour Party” and that Jamaicans should not be asked to foot the $30 million bill with the general election—which is expected to cost over $1 billion—due within months. Robinson said the PNP will instead continue to intensify preparations for a general election.

The seat became vacant with the resignation of long-time Member of Parliament Rudyard Spencer, last week.