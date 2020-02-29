South-East St Catherine caretaker wants security summit for constituency

Robert Miller—who will represent the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the next Election—is leading the charge for a security summit in the South-East St Catherine Constituency.

This summit will examine the security needs of each community to ensure Portmore is up to par with national crime-fighting efforts.

“This initiative is part of efforts to strengthen security across the country and any indication from the opposition leader that suggests that the JLP has forgotten Portmore in categorically false,” Miller said.

Miller’s response comes only days after Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips suggested that the JLP “sabotaged Portmore”. Miller said he is also in talks with National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang to confirm the date of the summit. The summit will bring together community members and head of the security forces to ascertain specific concerns and develop a crime plan customized for Portmore.

Miller is also lobbying for more resources at the Bridgeport Police Station on the heels of a recent flare-up of shootings in the area. “Crime is everyone’s business, we are encouraging citizens to install their own CCTV cameras and tag these robberies to Jamaica eye and so that the police can get involved,” he added.