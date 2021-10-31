Southwest Airlines probing pilot who allegedly used anti-Biden rhetoric on flight

Southwest Airlines probing pilot who allegedly used anti-Biden rhetoric on flightSunday, October 31, 2021
A Southwest pilot reportedly said “Let’s Go Brandon” on the intercom during a flight between Houston to Albuquerque.
The phrase is said to be an insult aimed at dissing U.S. President Joe Biden.
In a statement posted to the company’s official Twitter account, Southwest said it is “conducting an internal investigation” into the event.
The company further said it would ” address the situation directly with any employee involved.”
“Let’s Go Brandon” has become an anti-Biden meme following a NASCAR race earlier this month.
NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed on camera after the event as the crowd chanted “F–k Joe Biden!”
However, the reporter conducting the interview heard “Let’s Go Brandon,” and the phrase has since gone viral.
