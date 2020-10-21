Spain reports one million coronavirus cases

Spain has become the first European Union nation to surpass one million coronavirus infections. The country recorded 16,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,005,295.

Of this number, 34,366 people have died.

Spain is the sixth country in the world to cross this grim milestone after the United States, India, Brazil, Russia, and Argentina, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa, on Tuesday, said that the government is considering several new measures, including night-time curfews to reduce the spread.

“We are facing very tough weeks ahead, winter is coming, the second wave is no longer a threat, it is a reality across Europe,” he told a news conference, adding the government was “open to everything” to contain the virus.