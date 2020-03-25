Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses China

Spain now has the second-highest death toll from the coronavirus-COVID-19, surpassing China.

Deaths have risen by 738 in just 24 hours to a total of 3,434.

Italy, the worst affected country, now has 6,820 deaths, and China has 3,285 deaths.

Spain’s prime minister will later ask MPs to extend his country’s state of emergency for another two weeks.

Lawmakers are expected to agree to Pedro Sánchez’s request for lockdown measures to stay in place until April 11. Under the rules, people are banned from leaving home except to buy essential supplies and medicines, or for work.