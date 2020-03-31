Spain’s COVID-19 deaths top 7,000

Spain confirmed another 812 COVID-19 deaths over a 24-hour period on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,340.

The country has the world’s second-deadliest outbreak after Italy.

Spain recorded 838 deaths from the pandemic on Sunday, its third straight daily record for coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, the growth in the number of new confirmed cases slowed. The country’s health ministry said that 85,195 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed there.

However, Spain has now joined the United States and Italy in having more cases than China, where the virus first appeared in December and which had confirmed 81,439 cases as of Sunday evening.

Spain’s healthcare system is struggling to cope with the surge of seriously ill patients all at once, with hotels and conference centres being used as temporary clinics. Madrid’s largest ice rink has been turned into a provisional morgue.