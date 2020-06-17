Spanish Town mayor addresses viral video of vendor’s cart being demolished

Spanish Town mayor addresses viral video of vendor’s cart being demolishedWednesday, June 17, 2020
|
The mayor
of Spanish Town, Norman Scott, on Tuesday (June 16) in a notice to the public
said that an investigation had been launched after a video surfaced online, showcasing the destruction of a market vendor’s cart by
municipal police officers.
The mayor called the incident that occurred in Linstead Market “unfortunate” and asked the public for patience as the council goes through the investigation procedures necessary to get to the “bottom of what transpired”.
“A very unfortunate event occurred in Linstead, St Catherine where some Municipal Police Officers were caught on video demolishing a vendor’s cart and it is now being circulated on social media,” said Scott in a notice posted on the Municipal Corporation’s Facebook page.
According to Scott, he has already requested a detailed report of what occurred from the team of officers and has also invited the vendors to meet with him.
“I assured the public that this matter will be looked into thoroughly and I crave your patience as we go through the investigating procedure to get to the bottom of what transpired,” added Scott.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy