Spanish Town mayor addresses viral video of vendor’s cart being demolished

The mayor

of Spanish Town, Norman Scott, on Tuesday (June 16) in a notice to the public

said that an investigation had been launched after a video surfaced online, showcasing the destruction of a market vendor’s cart by

municipal police officers.

The mayor called the incident that occurred in Linstead Market “unfortunate” and asked the public for patience as the council goes through the investigation procedures necessary to get to the “bottom of what transpired”.

“A very unfortunate event occurred in Linstead, St Catherine where some Municipal Police Officers were caught on video demolishing a vendor’s cart and it is now being circulated on social media,” said Scott in a notice posted on the Municipal Corporation’s Facebook page.

According to Scott, he has already requested a detailed report of what occurred from the team of officers and has also invited the vendors to meet with him.

“I assured the public that this matter will be looked into thoroughly and I crave your patience as we go through the investigating procedure to get to the bottom of what transpired,” added Scott.