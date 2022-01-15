Spanish Town mayor peeved by transfers
Inside the MunicipalitiesSaturday, January 15, 2022
|
BY NIKEL INNERARITY
|
SPANISH TOWN, St Catherine — Thursday's introduction of a new parish manager of public cleansing at the National Solid Waste Management Agency (NSWMA) was the last straw for Spanish Town mayor and chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Norman Scott.
“There have been several changes at the NSWMA and this is a cause for concern,” said Scott, who represents the Greendale Division and is a member of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP).
“It seems to me there is little to no continuity plan in place and that usually leads to breakdown,” he warned.
The assignment of a new NSWMA rep apparently added salt to the still-fresh wound left by the recent reassignment of the former St Catherine health inspector who now works out of Kingston. According to the mayor, no clear explanation had been given as to why the health inspector had been reassigned.
Scott's ire was stoked even further when he realised the new health inspector was not at Thursday's meeting.
“It is a sad day today, that… in a time when… we have the largest number of [COVID-19] cases… no member of the health department is present to explain to us the status of the parish,” he said. “I am calling on the minister to give an account as to why no member of the board of health for St Catherine [is at the meeting]. He needs to tell this council… why.”
Scott's concerns about a failure to have the municipal corporation's input in administrative changes were shared by other members of the PNP-controlled local body.
