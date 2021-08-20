Spanish Town Road pipe project on track for 2022 finish — NWC

THE National Water Commission (NWC) is assuring that the US$25-million Spanish Town Road Potable Water Transmission Mains project along Spanish Town Road and into central and downtown Kingston, which is expected to bring significant benefits to residents of Six Miles, is still on course for completion in early 2022 despite setbacks associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic and bad weather.

The project, which began in November last year, involves the replacement of aged transmission mains that have become susceptible to breaks, negatively affecting the reliability of water supply to surrounding communities.

The construction phase of those works have frustrated motorists and residents alike, given the impact on traffic flow and water lock-offs.

Responding to Jamaica Observer queries last week, Andrew Canon, manager, corporate public relations at the utility company, said the work is continuing in earnest.

“We have had a number of challenges carrying out this work, of course COVID-19, we had to adhere to certain working hours even though we are a utility service. Also, we have had to contend with the rains. Nonetheless, we are soldiering on and we hope that the work can finish early next year,” Canon said.

Providing an update on the status of the project, Canon said: “Right now what is happening is pressure testing, so we are testing those pipes to ensure that when we deliver the service to our various customers that the water is at the appropriate pressure levels. We don't want to have too much pressure going into these pipes, because too much pressure will cause damage, while too little pressure will cause our valued customers to complain. So we have to ensure that the pressure is correct.”

He said the NWC last Friday saw the arrival of four kilometres of 600mm (24-inch) pipes for installation.

“Now this is a very important project because often we get complaints or concerns from several residents in the Corporate Area about the lack of adequate water supply, especially in the dry months, so with this kind of infrastructure we are hoping to alleviate those concerns,” Canon stated.

In the meantime, he appealed for understanding from the motoring public.

“It is very important that motorists who travel that way observe the directions of the flagmen who are there to ensure that the traffic proceeds as smoothly as possible. It is not going to be free-flowing because a project of this nature will mean some delays. Another thing we have noticed is that we have done temporary reinstatement of the road, but motorists don't want to drive on that road because it is not smooth like the rest of the road, but that road is suitable to be driven on and we are hoping motorists will use it,” he pointed out.