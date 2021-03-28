SPANISH TOWN ROAD'S GULLY OF SHAME

Shrubbery grows apace in the Sandy Gully near to the Spanish Town Road industrial complex which houses some of Jamaica's leading companies. Operators of businesses in the area have complained about the lack of gully cleaning, pile-up of garbage in some sections, and breeding of mosquitoes in others.

The section of the Sandy Gully in the direction of Riverton City and Spanish Town Road has been an eyesore for sometime. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)