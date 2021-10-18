Sparks flew and love blazed by a church campfire

IN the romantic setting of a church campfire, teenagers Tashana Clarke and Lemarc Allen lost their hearts to each other. But several years would subsequently intervene during which they would pursue their separate lives before being drawn back, as if by destiny, to yet another campfire, this time as adults.

Tashana, an Ardenne Preparatory School teacher and Lemarc, a computer technical support analyst at Red Stripe, were serving as counsellors at the Fellowship of Independent Baptist Churches camp in 2015, only to find that the magic of those early teen years around campfires was as alive as ever.

“We had to work together to create a rich experience for the campers, but the experience was just as rich for us. After that, we went out on many dates where we got to know each other better. We were two very different individuals but we complemented each other well,” Tashana told the Jamaica Observer on their wedding day on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

“God's timing is perfect as we, in our own separate lives, asked God to direct us, and sure enough we both got confirmation that we were meant for each other. Our love only kept growing thereafter. It knew it had become serious when LeMarc invited me home for dinner and all the events that followed became even more interesting: giving my friend samples of keys to get my ring size, wearing matching outfits on my birthday and even engaging deeply in a photo shoot, which he usually would never agree to,” she added with a mysterious chuckle.

For his part, Lemarc said: “I knew we really loved each other and so I decided it was time to propose. I wanted her in my life. At a surprise dinner, I popped the question and she said 'Yes'. It was one of the happiest days in my life. From thereon it was planning for the big day which turned out to be an awesome and memorable one, a joyous celebration with our families and friends.

“It rained on the day, but not even the elements could spoil what was a wonderful occasion held against the fantastic setting of the City View Hotel at Smokey Vale, overlooking the city of Kingston. It was all we had prayed for and indeed it was a blessing from God,” said a beaming Lemarc.

The marriage ceremony was performed by the groom's father, Rev Vernon Allen, pastor of Buff Bay Baptist Church, Portland. Prayers were said by Rev Dr Aaron Dumas, pastor of First Baptist Church, 28 Sandringham Avenue in Kingston.