Special day for special nurses

TWENTY-FIVE nurses from five hospitals in Kingston, St Andrew, and St Catherine were elated on Tuesday when the Sanmerna Foundation and the Sanmerna Paper Products Limited hailed them for their dedicated hard work before and during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The nurses, who are from the University Hospital of the West Indies, the National Chest Hospital, the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Kingston Public Hospital and the Spanish Town Hospital, were treated to a number of gifts including a full body massage and spa treatment at Jencare Skin Farm and Day Spa.

Robert White, the managing director of the Sanmerna Foundation, the Sanmerna Paper Products Limited, underscored that the nurses where pampered for the entire day.

“For standing on your feet all day and everything, this is just a drop in the bucket, but at the same time we are grateful for your families to loan you out to us the public. We take the time out to do what we can to try and put a smile on your faces,” said White.

Twenty-nine year-old Lamoyje Fletcher, a critical care nurse at the University Hospital of the West Indies for the past five years, was among those pampered.

According to Fletcher, tears came to her eyes when she first learnt that she was selected among this special batch of nurses.

She noted that the pandemic has dealt health-care workers a raw deal with them having to face long work hours and coping with death almost everyday.

“Since the pandemic, I have been working in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), tending to critically ill patients who most times are mechanically ventilated. It has been tough. We have seen many persons die, but we have seen many victories and we have seen many persons walk out of our COVID-19 ICU. We tend to focus on the positives.

“Even though it was challenging, it was an opportunity for many of us. We had to draw on skills we never knew we had, like coping skills and other skill sets improved in that period of time. A lot of persons had left. Attrition is very high. I was a junior nurse, but I was forced to act in senior positions because people have left,” said Fletcher

“It helps you to hone your skills and be supervisors to younger nurses who came on during the pandemic. The journey has been tough but rewarding. Tears came to my eyes because when I reflect on what we have been through. There are days when you feel like you are alone in this struggle. To know that Sanmerna has come and has given us a day at the spa is quite overwhelming,” added Fletcher.

Other nurses shared similar sentiments.

Veteran Christine Johnson-Wilson, who helped to select the recipients from the University Hospital of the West Indies, implored her colleagues to demonstrate better care and passion on the job.

“It is as if some are going through the motion and are not thinking they, or their relative, could have been on that bed. You recited the Florence Nightingale pledge. You need to live by it and abide by it and give care knowing that you could have been that person in the bed and nobody knew you. Give of your best.

“Not everybody pays attention to things that matter to the patient, or talk to the patient to find out what is really happening. You are caring for the whole body, not just the illness, but emotional side and for their family too. We have various policies and procedures and we need to follow them. When you follow them, you can't go wrong. If you follow it, the end result will be best quality care,” asserted Johnson-Wilson.