Special education teachers to get mandatory training

Special education teachers to get mandatory trainingTuesday, September 03, 2019
The Special Education Policy, once
approved and implemented, will make it mandatory for teachers serving students
with special needs to be adequately trained and certified.
The policy, drafted by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s Special Education Unit, is currently before Cabinet.
It will complement the Disabilities Act, which makes provision to safeguard and enhance the welfare of persons with disabilities across Jamaica.
Speaking at a recent stakeholder meeting in Kingston, education officer in the Special Education Unit, Christina Addington, said that a critical aspect of the policy is ensuring that institutions are staffed with qualified special educators, who are trained to provide the specialised instructional support required by students.
She noted that teachers serving students with exceptionalities, must be certified in the area of special education relevant to the population with which they work.
“We know that in some instances, persons are not trained in the field in which they are working. Usually, it is years of service or just because that is your area of interest. However, once the policy is in [effect], teachers will have to be trained in the area they wish to serve,” she said.
