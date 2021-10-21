Spice to grace business forum

Dancehall entertainer Spice is set to grace the next edition of Flow's business forum to take place this Friday.

Spice, whose given name is Grace Hamilton, has developed several successful businesses in the past five years — from owning her own label, Spice Official Entertainment; to her own clothing brand, Graci Noir; and her beauty line, Faces and Laces.

The serial entrepreneur will be part of a Flow Business Webinar panel sharing tips on running a digital business. The webinar begins at 10:00 am.

“Grace is a reservoir of knowledge and tactics that every business owner can tap into and use. Her expertise will be quite useful for small business owners and those considering implementing a business idea. She has built businesses from concept to reality and through a lot of hard work. We are excited to have her as part of our Flow Business Webinar and look forward to hearing more about her entrepreneurial journey and the advice that she has to share,” Dwayne Walters, senior manager, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) & partner channels at Flow Business said.

“There is this other side of Spice that we don't often see, and as we continue to empower entrepreneurs to start, scale, and grow with Flow Business, this is a webinar that is very relatable given Grace's journey. The session will be disruptive as we want to grab the attention of small businesses owners and entrepreneurs and entice those who are interested in gaining knowledge and know-how from a popular character/personality,” Walters continued.

Flow has been hosting a series of business forums aimed at empowering its small and medium business customers and helping them to grow their businesses in the Digital Age. They are part of the company's Small Business Month line-up of activities, which also includes weekly workshops by local and regional experts covering topics such as increasing your sales with digital payments, selling to UK, US and Canada through an online marketplace, boosting your brand with an impactful website and social content, and marketing on a dime.

Flow Business is also encouraging small business owners to submit their business plan for the chance to win cash and prizes. Businesses are invited to register on www.flowbusiness.co/events to receive instructions on submitting their business plan, demonstrating how they'll use digital tools and technologies to grow their business; and how their business contributes to their local communities.

Five finalists will be invited to pitch live at the company's final event on Friday, October 29 for a chance to win the first place prize, including US$5,000 cash prize, one year of broadband connectivity, one-year access to our Smart Solutions, a television commercial, plus one hour of coaching with a digital expert.