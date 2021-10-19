Spice to speak at Flow’s upcoming business webinar

Grace Hamilton better known by her stage name ‘Spice’ is to speak at Flow’s upcoming business webinar which will be held on October 22.

Spice is to address the virtual audience on matters relating to entrepreneurship, as well as, share tips on running a digital business.

Though, primarily known for her achievements in entertainment, Senior Manager of Small and Medium -sized Enterprises (SME) at Flow Business Dwanye Walters notes that Spice is also a successful businesswoman.

Walters believes that the wealth of experience garnered by the ‘queen of stage’ in her over two decades in business makes her the ideal person to address an audience of entrepreneurs.

“Grace is a reservoir of knowledge and tactics that every business owner can tap into and use. Her expertise will be quite useful for small business owners and those considering implementing a business idea,” Walters said.

“She has built businesses from concept to reality and through a lot of hard work. We are excited to have her as part of our Flow Business Webinar and look forward to hearing more about her entrepreneurial journey and the advice that she has to share,” he added.

Flow Business webinars are aimed at empowering small and medium business customers and helping them to grow their businesses in the digital age.